More than $8,700 was taken in a burglary early Monday at the Taco Bell restaurant, 14050 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Bulls Gap.
An investigation into the crime continues.
About 8 a.m. Monday, a manager doing a morning security check before opening found a drive-through window was broken out and called 911 Dispatch.
Deputies arrived and searched the building to make sure no one was inside.
A “metallic smell” was detected near the manager’s office. Further investigation found damage to the side of the drop safe, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report.
An alarm went off as a deputy approached the rear of the store and entered the walk-in cooler. The manager said that an alarm should activate when the counter area was approached.
Investigation found that the safe had been cut open from one side. The manager told deputies that the security camera system had been tampered with.
The manager told deputies that ceiling tiles in the area of the broken window had been disturbed, adding that some security equipment was located in the ceiling area.
Additional damage was found to the office door, which was locked. A Plexiglas window was pulled outward to access the inside door knob, the report said.
Further investigation showed the crime was apparently committed about 2:30 a.m. Monday.
“Two individuals entered the store,” the report said.
A representative of a cash handling company used by Taco Bell arrived and gave a missing cash total of $8,766.
The damaged safe is valued at $15,000. Damage to the office door sliding glass window and drive-up window totals about $2,000.