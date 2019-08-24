Morgan's Men Association

The Morgan’s Men Association kicked off a weekend in Greeneville for its annual reunion with a tour of President Andrew Johnson’s Homestead. Andrew Johnson National Historic Site Ranger Sarah Bowers, left, speaks with members of the group including Tim Massey, center, and Mike Cline, right. The group’s planned activities included a re-enactment of Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan’s death at Dickson-Williams Mansion on Saturday.

 Sun Photo By Cicely Babb