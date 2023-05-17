Morning Fog Rolls Across Mosheim May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Clouds roll across Mosheim, making “the hills almost look like islands,” said photographer Rebecca Garay-Leon, who took this image Monday morning. Sun Photo by Rebecca Garay-Leon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes