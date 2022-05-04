Incumbent Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison won the Republican primary over challenger Terry Greer handily on Tuesday, ensuring his reelection in an unchallenged Aug. 4 General Election.
Morrison won with about 85% of the vote.
Morrison received 7,327 votes, while Greer received 1,330.
The vote tallies are unofficial until certified by the Greene County Election Commission.
Barring any write-in candidates, Morrison will run uncontested to retain the mayor’s seat in August.
Morrison, 53, was first elected as Greene County mayor in August 2018.
He spent 20 years working for numerous pharmaceutical and bio tech companies until his election in 2018, and was a United States Army Airborne Ranger prior to his pharmaceutical and bio tech career.
Morrison said in April that he sought reelection to the mayor's office to continue to build on the responsible advancements made over the last four years, and to continue to ensure that Greene County remains the greatest place in the world for life, work and play.
Morrison also expressed that he will focus on broadband internet delivery across Greene County to help make Greene County more competitive for jobs and industry, and education delivery.
Morrison will also focus on continuing to capitalize and continue economic development opportunities as well as business, industry, restaurant, and retail recruitment. Morrison wished to diversify the Greene County economy with many different areas, so that employment has less volatility to be adversely affected when difficult economic times arrive.
Morrison said that he will also to work to maximize Greene County's educational and workforce training opportunities and continue to push for more opportunities for students or adults desiring to start a business, or be trained in the specialty trade/service industry.
Morrison said Tuesday night that he intends to keep going after grant funding for the county, particularly those grants with no strings attached. Morrison also said that he will strive to continue to meet any challenges that face the county and meet the county's needs as the population grows.
Morrison said he was thankful for the trust placed in him as the county's leader upon hearing the results Tuesday evening.
“I want to thank everybody for the trust and confidence that they have placed in me to lead the community. I value that and honor that greatly and will try to continue to do the job that honors that trust and support," Morrison said.