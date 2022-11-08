Morristown Housing Authority To Assist With Section 8 Applications Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Morristown Housing Authority will be in Cocke County and Greeneville on Nov. 16 to assist with applications and answer questions about the Section 8 rental assistance program.Agency representatives will be at the following sites:Cocke County: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., River Ridge Apartments, 101 River Ridge Road, NewportGreene County: 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Greeneville Housing Authority Simpson Community Room, 203 Simpson St., Greeneville Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Assistance Rental Morristown Housing Authority Law Representative Agency Cocke County Application Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Tusculum Home Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Public Invited To Step Back In Time At Appalachian Renaissance Faire