A Morristown man was charged Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with multiple drug possession counts on a Whirlwind Road property.
Two ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in a car driven by 27-year-old Jeremy M. Curtis, 27, of Shannons Little Mountain Road, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report.
Deputies on a warrants check went about 11 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Whirlwind Road. They saw Curtis pull into the driveway of a house and then allegedly attempt to flee by starting the car he was driving, spinning the tires and throwing rocks onto a patrol car before pulling behind the house, the report said.
Curtis stopped, crawled out the passenger side of the car and ran into nearby woods. A Taser was used as Curtis ran but had no apparent effect, the report said.
Curtis fell as he ran and was taken into custody. Found in the 2004 Lincoln that Curtis was driving was the suspected meth, small amounts of heroin and marijuana, a Suboxone pill and a syringe.
Curtis was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest.
Curtis was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.