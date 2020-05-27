The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.
On the agenda is Ordinance #288, to adopt and enact a codification and revision of the ordinances for the Town of Mosheim. This is part of the town’s process of codifying municipal ordinances in order to update them and will make the ordinances available to search by the public.
Also on the agenda is an item to update the town’s internal control policy in response to a change in billing software.
The meeting will take place in person at Town Hall with social distancing guidelines observed.