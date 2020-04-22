The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Thursday for its regular monthly meeting via conference call.
After a public hearing, the board will vote on Ordinance No. 287, to adopt the annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2021, on second and final reading.
The board will also consider Resolution 2020-1 to submit a funding application for the Local Government Support Grants due to government needs and impact of COVID-19 in Tennessee on behalf of the Town of Mosheim.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Anyone interested in participating in the public hearing or meeting should call Mosheim Town Hall at 422-4051 for more information.