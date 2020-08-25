The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider a Title VI compliance plan at the regularly scheduled meeting Thursday evening.
The plan is to ensure people with limited English language proficiency are not excluded from Town of Mosheim services, in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VI prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.
According to 2020 census data, the plan says 2% of the population of the Town of Mosheim speak a language other than English, and there have not yet been any documented requests for interpreters or translated program documents.
If the plan is adopted as discussed Thursday evening, notice of the plan and the availability of free interpretation or translation services will be posted at initial points of contact at Mosheim Town Hall. An “I Speak” card from the Department of Homeland Security will also be posted at Town Hall, and Town of Mosheim and office staff will also be provided with “I Speak” cards to assist in identifying the language interpretation needed if the occasion arises.
The plan says that Town of Mosheim staff will take reasonable steps to provide the opportunity for meaningful access for clients with limited English proficiency who have difficulty communicating in English.
Volunteer interpreters are available for Spanish and will be provided within a reasonable time period, and language interpretation will be assessed for all other languages through telephone or internet interpretation services, the plan says.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.