The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote Thursday evening on Ordinance No. 288, to adopt a codification and revision of town ordinances, following a public hearing on the ordinance.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.
The public hearing and second reading vote on ordinance No. 288 is part of the town’s ongoing process of codifying municipal ordinances in order to update them. It will make Mosheim ordinances available to search by the public online.
Also on the agenda is an ordinance on first reading to amend articles in the municipal zoning ordinance regarding the definition and regulations for methadone and substance abuse treatment facilities.
The board will also hear from Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor and Cathy Walden of W&W Engineering. Walden will discuss the revision of the town’s pretreatment program.
For more information, call Mosheim Town Hall at 422-4051.