The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Thursday for its regular monthly meeting after a called beer board meeting.
The board will consider an ordinance to adopt the annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The beer board will review and vote on the beer application for Zoomers, 13425 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Bulls Gap.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.
The board encourages consideration of the CDC’s recommended social distancing practices.