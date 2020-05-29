The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Alderman approved an ordinance Thursday evening to adopt a codification and revision of town ordinances.
Ordinance No. 288 was approved on first reading at the board’s monthly scheduled meeting, which took place in person at Mosheim Town Hall under the instruction that CDC guidelines be followed.
The project to revise and codify town ordinances has been an ongoing project, and Mosheim Mayor Tommy Gregg said the draft approved Thursday evening contains revisions to previous drafts prepared by the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service.
Following a public hearing ahead of the June meeting and approval by the board on second reading, the Mosheim Municipal Code will be made available online through the Technical Advisory Service for public viewing.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen also updated town policy to reflect a recent change in billing software and software vendor.
Town hall announced last week it would be temporarily unable to accept credit, debit and online payments after May 29 due to the software change. Offices at town hall were closed Wednesday and Thursday for staff training with the new software.
The updated policy was approved by the board with the amendment to include the police department as a department listed.
In other business Gregg shared preliminary drawings from the town’s civil engineer of a potential solution to an ongoing issue of flooding on Main Street at the intersection by Apex Bank. No decisions were made Thursday. Sewer lines are among the obstacles complicating the project, and Gregg said other plans may still be explored to address the issue.
Gregg also announced that the 2020 Mosheim Fun Day celebrations scheduled for June 6-7, including the parade and Big Bubba’s Car Show, have been canceled. Gregg said town officials hope to return to the yearly festivities next summer.
Mosheim Public Library, 730 Main St., will reopen to the public on Monday with social distancing and CDC guidelines in place. Gregg said guidelines also apply to Mosheim park, pavilion and walking trails, which are now open to the public.
The next meeting of the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be June 25 at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.