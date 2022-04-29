The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave final approval to the town’s annual budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Thursday evening.
The budget was passed after a second reading and public hearing.
The proposed FY 2023 budget includes about $678,000 in local tax revenue compared to an estimated $776,721 in FY 2022.
The budget includes about $5 million in available funds in Mosheim’s general fund, $2 million in available funds in the water fund, and $10.5 million in available funds in the sewer fund.
The budget includes $115,000 for paving and drainage projects, $120,000 for equipment, and $56,000 for a new vehicle.
The FY 2023 budget includes $1.2 million in appropriations for funding general government, the police department, the fire department, emergency services, parks and recreation, the library and street work.
About $368,000 will be appropriated from the water fund for the operating expenses of the utility, and $1.2 million will be appropriated from the sewer fund for operating costs.
The board also gave final approval to an ordinance requiring the installation of Knox Boxes on all new commercial buildings, and some existing buildings including multi-family residential structures.
A Knox Box is a small, wall-mounted safe that holds building keys for fire departments and emergency services.
The goal of the boxes is to increase fire department efficiency in emergencies and to prevent costly forced entry damages.
During March’s meeting, James Foshie, an alderman and the Mosheim fire chief, explained to the rest of the board that the Knox Box system was secure and that the access keys to the boxes would be securely stored on Mosheim Fire Department trucks.
“This is an extremely secure system used by over 7,000 departments nationwide,” Foshie said.
Foshie said that the system will help prevent unnecessary property damage, even in non-emergencies.
“If a sprinkler head malfunctions and starts flooding a building, we can go in and shut it off without damaging things getting inside,” Foshie said.
“I think this is a very good thing. It will be so much easier for the Fire Department when they go on a call so they don’t have to sit around and wait on someone to bring a key,” Mosheim Mayor David Meyers said in March.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen also gave final approval to an ordinance that updates and adds more details to the current definitions of single-family dwelling- two-family dwelling, multiple family dwelling, personal business, and professional service in the town’s Municipal Zoning Ordinance.
A resolution permitting the Mosheim Police Department to apply for a grant to help fund the purchase of a new police cruiser was also approved.
The department will be awarded about $9,200 from the United States Department of Agriculture that will go toward the purchase of a new vehicle.
Alderman Dave Long said he found it interesting that the U.S. Department of Agriculture would provide funding for police cruisers, but Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers assured him that it was a common procedure and that the Town of Baileyton had purchased two cruisers with the help of the grant.
“Well, wherever you can get it, I guess,” Long said.
The board will also passed a resolution that will offer town employees the opportunity to participate in a 401(K) program through the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System.
There is no cost to the town to have its employees take part in the program.
Foshie asked if any town employees had expressed interest in participating in the program to which. Meyers said there had been interest on the part of a few employees.
“We have two or three that are interested in it,” Meyers said.
Long agreed that the program was a good way to encourage town employees to save money for retirement.