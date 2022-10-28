The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution allocating American Rescue Plan funding to water and sewer projects to take advantage of a non-competitive grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation during its meeting Thursday evening.
There is $814,972.82 in grant funding available for the the town, and Mosheim would be required to match 15% of the grant funding with American Rescue Plan funding. Therefore, a total of $958,791.55 will go toward funding water and sewer projects in Mosheim.
“This will allow us to do some needed upgrades,” Mosheim Mayor Rick Cunningham said.
About $558,000 will be allocated to install an upgraded ultraviolet disinfection system at the Mosheim wastewater treatment plant.
Another $314,000 will fund two pump station upgrades including lining.
Fifty-thousand dollars will go to telemetry for the Mosheim water department’s water tank, and about $35,000 will fund a comprehensive mapping of the town’s water and sewer systems.
“We definitely have to do the mapping, that’s a must. We definitely need to pass it and get that money while its out there,” Cunningham said.
The board approved increasing building permit fees in the town as well.
Jim Riley, the building inspector that Mosheim contracts, is raising his rates from $40 an hour to $80 and hour. Riley has been handling inspecting and permit services for the town since 2012, and this will be the first increase in fees.
All building permit fees will be double what they were previously due to Riley doubling his rates.
The board also approved on first reading a request to rezone a property located on Unaka Drive from low density residential to high density residential. The ordinance will require a second reading and public hearing.
The board also discussed road blocks and parades in the Town of Mosheim.
Cunningham said that a recent audit by the state recommended the town curtail parades and charitable roadblocks in order to shield the town from any possible liability from incidents that could occur.
“They were highly enthusiastic on us implementing something to prevent suing,” Cunningham said.
The board will hold a workshop on developing an action plan on parades and charitable roadblocks in the town.
“Definitely the roadblocks are something we need to make a decision on pretty quickly,” Alderman James Foshie said.
“All it takes is one incident and there you are,” Cunningham said.