The Town of Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved using a portion of the $346,709 in American Rescue Plan funding the town has received for a one-time bonus for town employees.
Each of Mosheim’s 11 full-time employees will receive a one-time bonus of $2,500. Part-time employees will receive a smaller amount. Employees from all of Mosheim’s departments will be eligible for the bonus.
“I think this will be a good thing to do for these people that have showed up and worked here during the COVID-19 pandemic, and not stayed at home,” Mosheim Mayor David Meyers said.
Other portions of the funding will be used for infrastructure improvements, and the state of Tennessee may match some of that funding to support infrastructure improvements.
The state’s guidance on possible matching fund projects is expected in January, according to Meyers.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen also passed an ordinance on first reading that will establish impound lot fees for impounded vehicles in Mosheim.
According to the ordinance, the fee for impounding a vehicle will be equal to the fee charged by the wrecker service that tows the vehicle. There will also be a storage cost for any impounded vehicle of $25 a day.
According to Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers, this will help the town recoup the costs of having to impound a vehicle.
The measure will have to pass a second reading at January’s meeting of the board.
The board also passed a measure that will allow the Mosheim Police Department to contract with a collection agency to collect unpaid fines, fees and court costs.
Under state law, a collection agency may be employed to collect fines that have not been collected within 60 days after they are due.
According to Jeffers, the Mosheim Police Department had $8,000 in unpaid fines and citations when he became chief of police in late July and needs the collection agency to get some of that money owed to the town and its police department.
The board also authorized the town to participate in the “Safety Partners” matching grant program.
The “Safety Partners” program through Public Entity Partners will help the Mosheim Police Department purchase bulletproof vests and traffic safety vests. The grant will reimburse 50% of the cost of the items up to a maximum amount of $1,000.