The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance on final reading Thursday evening that authorizes the Mosheim Police Department to adopt a policy for the disposal of unclaimed property.
“This sort of goes hand-in-hand with the impound lot ordinance that was passed. It will allow us to sell any vehicles that are not picked up after 60 days at the impound lot,” Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers told the Mosheim board when the ordinance was introduced in January.
Jeffers said the police department will liquidate unclaimed property as necessary.
According to the ordinance, unclaimed personal property includes all personal property such as bicycles, vehicles, electronics, jewelry, phones, clothing, furniture, appliances, and other items that come to be in the possession of the Town of Mosheim Police Department through abandonment or other means.
Unclaimed personal property does not include cash, checks, bank accounts or city surplus property.
“Cars and the contents of cars is what you usually deal with when getting rid of property, but we often find stuff on the side of the road that has fallen off motorcycles or trucks,” Jeffers said Thursday.
All property has to be held by the police department for 60 days before it can be sold.
“We mail paperwork to people hopefully if they have updated their registration or from their license. We tell them that they have 30 days to make contact before the property is sold,” Jeffers said.
Jeffers said that it is possible that the department may hold onto some items for a little while longer in order to hold a large sale, but mainly the department will try to sell items as they go.
“We are going to try to keep it to a minimum on storing these things up,” Jeffers said.