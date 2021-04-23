The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance Thursday evening to rezone about 46 acres of undeveloped land located along Mount Pleasant Road.
The land is in three parcels and is for sale. The Mosheim Planning Commission approved a request April 8 from property owner G. C. S. Partnership for the land to be rezoned from industrial to residential, and the ordinance will be on the board's May agenda for a second reading.
The board also approved a proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 on first reading, which will also return to the board's May agenda for a second vote.
The board also approved a license for beer to be served at the new El Azteca Mexican Grille, which will open in the coming weeks the former Fat Boyz location, 25 Rolling Hills Road, and bids for resurfacing work on tennis courts and a basketball court located near West Greene Middle School and Mosheim Elementary School.
The board's next scheduled meeting is at 7 p.m. on May 27.