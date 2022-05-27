Mosheim BMA Approves Sewer Line To Big G Express By Spencer Morrell Staff Writer May 27, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $431,005 bid Thursday for a sewer line extension to the Big G Express trucking company facility currently under construction.The bid was awarded to Innovative Wastewater Solutions.Big G Express, currently based in Hamblen County, is building a new facility for its local operations along 11E in Mosheim.The sewer line extension will not use any local Town of Mosheim taxpayer dollars.About half of the funding for the sewer line extension is coming from an Appalachian Regional Commission grant the town was awarded.The remaining amount of the project cost is being paid for through American Rescue Plan funds the town received.The cost of the project is slightly lower than what the town had estimated.According to Mosheim Mayor David Meyers, the sewer line extension project is scheduled to take 150 days to complete once the contract for the work is officially awarded.Meyers said he is looking forward to completion of the project and the completion of the Big G Express facility.“It will be good for the community. It will provide a lot of good jobs,” Meyers said. “Everyone has put a lot of effort into the project. I will be glad for it to be done.”Meyers also noted the annual Mosheim Fun Days even is coming up June 4.“It’s going to be a lot of fun and hopefully there will be a lot of people there,” Meyers said.Mosheim Fun Days 2022 will be held on School Street in Mosheim from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 4 with a parade being held June 5 at 2 p.m.Activities at the event on June 4 will include live music, multiple vendors, food vendors, and inflatables.An open car show will be held as a part of the festivities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 4.The 1st Annual Miss Mosheim pageant will be held on June 4 at 10 a.m. with top finishers receiving scholarships. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now BUNDY COLUMN: Nah, Devil Fans Aren't A Bunch Of Hooligans Greeneville Energy Authority Approves Planned Rate Increase Iris Festival Draws Thousands To Downtown Greeneville Laughlin Healthcare Center Restricts Visitation Due To COVID-19 Cluster 2 Sentenced In Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.