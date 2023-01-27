The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an increase to the Mosheim Sewer Department's sewer tap and pump fee during a brief meeting Thursday night.
The board approved a sewer tap and pump fee increase of $1,900.
The sewer tap and pump fee will now be $7,000, an increase from $5,100.
According to town officials, the reason for the increase is due to the continual rising cost of materials.
It is currently costing the Mosheim Sewer Department $6,917 to install a sewer tap and pump, which was well above the $5,100 fee. Therefore the board approved the new $7,000 fee to cover the costs of sewer tap and pump materials and installations.
The increase comes a little over a year since the town last raised the fee.
In September 2021 the board approved a fee increase which led sewer tap and pump installation fees in Mosheim to rise from $3,700 to $5,100.
The price increase then was also due to increases in the costs of materials and supplies.
The board also received a letter of resignation from 1st Ward Alderman Dave Long. In the letter, Long said that his resignation was due to health reasons after over a decade of service to the town.
"The status of my health is such that this decision has become appropriate to enable a more vigorous person to assist the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the continued growth of our town," Long said in the letter.
Mosheim Mayor Rick Cunningham expressed his appreciation for Long's service to the town.
Long had served as an alderman in Mosheim since being elected in 2011.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will appoint a Mosheim resident to fill the vacant 1st Ward seat at a future meeting.
The board also approved an ordinance on final reading that increases building permit fees within the Town of Mosheim.
The board approved a resolution increasing the fees in October, but the change had be passed in the form of an ordinance with two readings, according to Mosheim officials.
Jim Riley, the building inspector Mosheim contracts, is increasing his rate from $40 an hour to $80 an hour. Riley has been handling inspecting and permit services for the town since 2012, and this will be the first increase in fees.
All building permit fees will be double what they were previously due to Riley doubling his rates.
The fee will now be $300 for single family residences.
The board also approved a resolution authorizing the Mosheim Police Department to apply for grant funding through Public Entity Partners.
The grant funding would be used for surveillance cameras at Mosheim Town Hall and at the Mosheim Police Department.
The town would provide $4,000 in matching funding in order to receive the funding provided by the grant, which would result in a total of $8,000 going to the camera systems.
The board approved a similar grant application in March 2022 for an initial batch of security cameras, and this grant would help fill in the rest of the security project.
Alderman and Mosheim Fire Chief Jim Foshie informed the board that the Town of Mosheim Fire Department had recently received a $60,000 Volunteer Firefighting Equipment and Training grant from the State Fire Marshal's office.
The grant funding will be used to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses for the fire department.
The board approved a plan of service for the proposed annexation of Volunteer Speedway at 14095 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. While the plan was approved, the actual annexation of the property must be approved separately. The annexation proposal will go before the Mosheim Planning Commission for consideration and if it is approved there, it will then go before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The board also approved an ordinance on first reading adopting the 2018 International Building Codes.
The board passed a resolution in 2021 adopting the 2018 codes, but according to town officials the codes must be adopted through an ordinance.
The board also approved a purchasing policy, a bid form and a bid protest policy.
The Town of Mosheim is applying for funding for infrastructure projects through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and according to Mosheim officials, a purchasing policy, bid form and bid protest policy must all be approved by the town in order to to be eligible for any funding from the state agency.