The Town of Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed potential changes to regulations involving parades and fundraising roadblocks in the town.
In October, Mosheim Mayor Rick Cunningham said an audit by the state recommended the town curtail parades and charitable roadblocks in order to shield the town from any possible liability from incidents that could occur.
“They were highly enthusiastic on us implementing something to prevent suing,” Cunningham said in October.
Harold Williamson, the chief of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, shared concerns with the board on Thursday night about how possible regulations around charitable roadblocks could affect the Mosheim VFD's fundraising efforts.
"I'd like to let you all know that we have done that for years and years and years, and it is the main source of income that we have," Williamson said. "I will say that all our members ages 14 and up are insured right now under our insurance and worker's comp policy."
Williamson said that if it would help issues with liability, the Mosheim VFD could write a letter to the Town of Mosheim to "state the fact that we do have insurance."
Cunningham asked Williamson if the VFD was using kids in the fundraising roadblocks and Williamson confirmed the VFD does involve children in its roadblocks.
"That is something they really hammered into us in our meeting to be careful of," Cunningham said.
Williamson said that minors participating in the roadblocks or junior programs at the department must have the signature of a parent or guardian to participate. He also noted that donations seemed to be larger whenever children were assisting with the roadblocks.
Williamson said that in 2022, the Mosheim VFD raised $44,000 through fundraising efforts.
"That's how big of a help those roadblocks are," Williamson said.
He noted that the Mosheim VFD responded to 328 calls in 2022, with about $8,000 in fuel costs incurred from those calls.
Williamson said the roadblocks help keep the Mosheim VFD going and that volunteer departments had been struggling to maintain membership numbers. He told the board that restrictions on roadblocks would have a negative effect on the department and its funding.
"Things are not looking up for membership numbers for any department really," Williamson said.
Cunningham said the board would continue the conversation around roadblock regulations at a later workshop and Williamson said that he would be willing to come to the workshop and work with the board as the issue is discussed.
The board also approved a resolution annexing Volunteer Speedway at 14095 W. Andrew Johnson Highway into the Town of Mosheim.
The board also approved a $570,450 bid for street paving from Brown Brothers. The company will pave five streets in the Town of Mosheim.
In addition, the board approved a bid for a crawler camera for the sewer department.
The town received only one bid for the equipment, a $42,590 bid from Insight Vision. The bid was approved subject to a product demonstration of the crawler camera with employees of the sewer department.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Mosheim Chief of Police Dustin Jeffers announced that the Mosheim Police Department would be holding a drug take-back 10 a.m.–2 p.m. April 22 at the Mosheim Police Department, 230 Main St. The department will be taking all expired and unwanted prescription medication. The Mosheim Police Department will safely dispose of all medication collected.