The Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave final approval Thursday to an ordinance that establishes impound lot fees for impounded vehicles in Mosheim.
According to the ordinance, the fee for impounding a vehicle will be equal to the fee charged by the wrecker service that tows the vehicle. There will also be a storage cost for any impounded vehicle of $25 a day.
According to Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers, this will help the town recoup the costs of having to impound a vehicle.
The board also approved an ordinance on first reading that would authortize the Mosheim Police Department to adopt a policy for the disposal of unclaimed property.
“This sort of goes hand-in-hand with the impound lot ordinance that was passed. It will allow us to sell any vehicles that are not picked up after 60 days at the impound lot,” Jeffers said.
Jeffers said the police department will liquidate unclaimed property as necessary.
The ordinance will require a second reading at the February meeting of the Mosheim board.
The board also approved updates to the Town of Mosheim's Water Utility policy.
According to Mosheim Mayor David Meyers, the only change is that if a water meter is tampered with or a lock is cut then the party involved will have to pay $250 before their service is restored.