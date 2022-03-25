The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the Town of Mosheim’s proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on first reading.
The budget will require a second reading and public hearing at a future meeting of the board before it can be given final approval.
The proposed FY 2023 budget includes about $678,000 in local tax revenue compared to an estimated $776,721 in FY 2022.
The proposed budget would include about $5 million in available funds in the Town of Mosheim’s General Fund, $2 million in available funds in the Water Fund, and $10.5 million in available funds in the Sewer Fund.
The proposed budget includes $115,000 for paving and drainage projects, $120,000 for equipment, and $56,000 for a new vehicle.
The FY 2023 budget includes $1.2 million in appropriations for funding general government, the police department, the fire department, emergency services, parks and recreation, the library and street work.
About $368,000 will be appropriated from the water fund for the operating expenses of the utility, and $1.2 million will be appropriated from the sewer fund for operating costs.
Greene County 911 Director Jerry Bird attended the board meeting, and spoke to the board after the budget was given preliminary approval.
Bird requested that the Town of Mosheim contribute $34,307 to Greene County 911, and based that figure on the population of Mosheim. Bird asked the board to consider the request before the second reading and final approval of the budget.
Mosheim gave 911 about $10,000 in the previous fiscal year.
The board also approved an ordinance on first reading that would require the installation of Knox Boxes on all new commercial buildings, and some existing buildings including multi-family residential structures.
The ordinance will require a second reading and public hearing before it can be given final approval.
A Knox Box is a small, wall-mounted safe that holds building keys for fire departments and emergency services.
The goal of the boxes would be to increase fire department efficiency in emergencies and to prevent costly forced entry damages.
James Foshie, an aldermen and the Mosheim fire chief, explained to the rest of the board that the Knox Box system was secure and that the access keys to the boxes would be securely stored on Mosheim Fire Department trucks.
“This is an extremely secure system used by over 7,000 departments nationwide,” Foshie said.
Foshie said that the system will help prevent unnecessary property damage, even in non-emergencies.
“If a sprinkler head malfunctions and starts flooding a building, we can go in and shut it off without damaging things getting inside,” Foshie said.
“I think this is a very good thing. It will be so much easier for the Fire Department when they go on a call so they don’t have to sit around and wait on someone to bring a key,” Mosheim Mayor David Meyers said.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen also approved an ordinance on first reading that would update and add more details to the current definitions of single-family dwelling- two-family dwelling, multiple family dwelling, personal business, and professional service in the Town of Mosheim’s Municipal Zoning Ordinance.
The board a approved resolution authorizing the Mosheim Police Department to participate in the Safety Partners matching grant program. The town would provide $4,000 in matching funding to attain money provided by the grant.
The grant would fund the purchase of security cameras to be installed at Mosheim Town Hall and Police Department.
The board also approved the lowering of the speed limit on Emerald Road beside Food Country.
The speed limit will decrease from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
“There is a house on that road that has been hit twice by vehicles traveling too fast and both have caused significant damage to the home,” Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers said.
According to Jeffers, motorists had been traveling in excess of 45 miles per hour on the road.