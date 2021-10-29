The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a measure that increases court costs in the town during its meeting Thursday.
The measure sets the court costs for the town at $147.50. Previously, the town’s court costs were $108.50. Previously, the largest citation that could be given in Mosheim was $158.50. Along with the increase in court costs, that largest citation will now be $225.
According to Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers, this measure will prevent the town from spending money it does not need to spend. According to Jeffers, the town must pay printing and postage to send notices to offenders who do not pay their citations. The increase in court costs will cover those costs.
The change takes effect immediately.
The board also discussed giving more money to Greene County 911 Central Dispatch.
911 has requested $34,306 from the Town of Mosheim for this fiscal year, basing that figure on the population of the town.
Mosheim gave $6,081 to 911 through its annual budget.
“I told them that we cannot do that amount this year,” Mosheim Mayor David Meyers said.
“I don’t have an issue supporting dispatch, but maybe not necessarily at that requested amount. I do think we could give them a little more,” Alderman and Mosheim Fire Chief James Foshie said.
“We need dispatch. They are a valuable resource for what we do,” Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers said.
Foshie also noted that dispatch workers have had to stop working seven-hour shifts and begin working 12 hour shifts due to a lack of manpower.
Foshie and Meyers agreed that a representative from the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen should sit on the County 911 Board since the municipality helps fund the dispatch center.
After some discussion, the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously to give 911 Central Dispatch an additional $3,919. This would bring Mosheim’s total contribution to $10,000.
A formal resolution and budget amendment appropriating the additional funds will be considered at the next board meeting. It will also require a second reading and vote.
Greene County 911 requested $700,722 from Greene County, $217,947 from Greeneville, $6,302 from Baileyton, $34,306 from Mosheim, and $40,578 from Tusculum.
Of those municipalities, only the Town of Greeneville has provided the requested amount.
BEER BOARD
The Mosheim Beer Board levied a $250 fine to 81 Roadhouse Bar and Grill.
According to a letter to the board from the Mosheim Police Department, 81 Roadhouse Bar and Grill hosted the Smokin’ and Strokin’ Festival on Bernard Road and sold beer at the event.
The beer permit issued by the Town of Mosheim to 81 Roadhouse Bar and Grill only permits on-premises beer sales at 128 Speedway Lane.
81 Roadhouse Bar and Grill did not apply for a special alcohol sales permit for the off-premises event.
The event was investigated by Greene County Police and Mosheim Police based upon noise, health and safety concerns. A restraining order was issued to stop the event.
81 Roadhouse Bar and Grill must pay the $250 fine in full within seven days of judgement.
No permit revocation, suspension or probationary period was requested by the Mosheim Police Department as it was 81 Roadhouse Bar and Grill’s first offense.