The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider a resolution to accept a bid for work on a sewer pump station at Thursday’s meeting.
The rehabilitation and repair work, which will also make the main pump station more accessible for technicians in the future, is to be funded through a Community Development Block Grant.
The board will also hear from Jack Stewart, a representative for the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.