The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Thursday evening to consider four ordinances, numbered 290 to 293, on first reading, following a public hearing on those ordinances.
The board will also receive the 2019-20 audit report from Mickey Ellis, CPA.
Ordinance 290 is to amend the Appeals section in the town's zoning ordinances to require that any individual or organization submitting an appeal to the board pay the required fee for public notice. This fee has previously been paid by the town.
Ordinance 291 amends and renumbers, in order to clarify, items in multiple sections of the town's zoning laws. A definition is added for advertising signage and temporary uses. The definition of temporary uses specifies that a land or structure in place temporarily should not exceed a period of 90 days without a granted extension.
A definition for a clinic, a structure used in providing medical services for outpatients only, is to be removed from Article III: Definitions, and renumbered.
Annexations are specified to be in the R-1 Low Density Residential District, unless otherwise classified, according to Ordinance 291.
The ordinance allows single-wide mobile homes as a permitted use in the Low Density Residential District R-1A as long as sanitary sewers are available and the minimum lot size is 11,000 square feet.
Ordinance 291 also adds school requirments for off-street parking. It specifies that there should be one space per faculty member and one space per four students except at elementary and junior high schools.
Ordinance 292 amends the listing of the members of the Mosheim Planning Commission to fill two vacant seats of the late Clark Justis and Jason Brantley, who resigned from his role. Filling those seats will be Donnie E. Knight and Ron Fields, Jr.
Ordinance 293 eliminates pyramid zoning, as part of the town's broader review of zoning ordinances, in order to clarify permitted uses in B-1, Arterial Business and M-1, Industrial districts.
The Dec. 3 meeting combines business for November and December due to the holidays.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.