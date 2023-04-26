The Town of Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a bid for a drainage project in the town during its meeting Tuesday evening.
The board approved a $63,300 bid from Brown Brothers Paving, LLC for the drainage project that will take place on Main Street. The company was the low bidder for the project, with other bids coming from King General Contractors and Innovative Wastewater Solutions.
The project will be paid for through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
"We are just thankful for this ARPA money that came in because normally we couldn't afford it, so it's nice to have that come in," Mosheim Mayor Rick Cunningham said.
The project will remedy drainage and flooding issues that occur on Main Street in Mosheim west of Mosheim Town Hall.
The drainage and flooding issues have caused problem for those trying to travel on Main Street during rainstorms and have been a headache for property and business owners in the area.
"I know this is something we have been talking about working on for three years," Mosheim Alderman Jim Foshie said.
The project will include new asphalting, drainage construction and drain tiles.
The project will mainly take place in the area near Apex Bank on Main Street, and will lead to the closure of an intersection on Main Street adjacent to the bank property.
The intersection of Main Street and Spring Street will be closed at times while the project is completed. Cunningham said the exact nature of the intersection's closure has not yet been decided.
However, the project will not start immediately.
Cunningham said the town will wait to begin the drainage project until after the current school year ends as to not inhibit the travel of school buses and other school-related traffic down Main Street in Mosheim.
It will take the contractor 60 days to complete the drainage project once work commences after the close of the school year.
Jessie Lowery, Mosheim’s utilities manager and Street Department manager, said that once the bid is awarded, the company will begin ordering materials to have ready for the project in preparation for the start date.
Cunningham said the area has been the subject of constant drainage and flooding issues, particularly "when the ground has been sort of dry and it rains a good amount in a short period of time."
Town officials hope the planned project will put the drainage and flooding issues in that area of Main Street to rest.
"We hope once and for all it will mitigate the problem," Cunningham said.