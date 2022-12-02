The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen took the first steps to create a school zone on West Andrew Johnson Highway during its meeting Thursday night.
The school zone would be located on both sides of the four-lane 11E near West Greene High School.
The board instructed Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers to work with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) on obtaining a right-of-way permit to install school zone signage and electronic flashing lights that would indicate the reduced speed school zone.
The road is state property and under state jurisdiction. Therefore, the police department must have permission from TDOT to create the school zone.
Jeffers said the state would set the exact location and length of school zone as well as setting the school zone’s speed limit.
If TDOT approves the permit for the school zone, the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen would have to consider approving the purchase of the signage and solar powered flashing signs for the school zone’s creation at a future meeting.
Jeffers said the town would be responsible for installing and maintaining all signage.
Jeffers, who has been Mosheim’s Chief of Police for about a year and a half, said the creation of the school zone has been a priority for him.
“It is something I have been tasked with since day one. They had been trying here for at least 12 years to get that school zone,” Jeffers said.
Jeffers said the police department has responded to a few wrecks near the high school along 11E, and that he did not want to see more before acting on the school zone.
“It’s something we don’t want to get the stats on before we do it,” Jeffers said. “It is something that is needed.”
If the school zone is put in place, it would not be the only school zone on the 11E in Greene County. There is currently a school zone along 11E near Chuckey-Doak Middle School, and there was formerly a school zone on 11E near Tusculum View.
The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen also approved a resolution allocating American Rescue Plan Act funding to projects throughout the town.
The town will spend $150,000 of the federal funding on a ditching and drainage project to alleviate flooding issues in downtown Mosheim near Apex Bank and other downtown buildings.
About $243,000 will be spent on road paving projects throughout Mosheim including portions of Brown Springs Road, Emerald Road, Mount Pleasant Road and West School Street.
A total of $300,000 of the funding will go to the purchase of new water meters for Mosheim.
The board also approved an ordinance on first reading that would increase building permit fees within the Town of Mosheim.
The board approved a resolution raising the fees in October, but the change must be passed in the form of an ordinance with two readings, according to Mosheim officials.
Jim Riley, the building inspector Mosheim contracts, is raising his rates from $40 an hour to $80 an hour. Riley has been handling inspecting and permit services for the town since 2012, and this will be the first increase in fees.
All building permit fees will be double what they were previously due to Riley doubling his rates.
The fee would be $300 for single family residences if the ordinance were to pass after a second reading and become finalized.