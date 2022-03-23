The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider passing its budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year on first reading at its meeting Thursday.
The proposed FY 2023 budget includes about $678,000 in local tax revenue compared to an estimated $776,721 in FY 2022.
The proposed budget would include about $5 million in available funds in the Town of Mosheim's General Fund, $2 million in available funds in the Water Fund, and $10.5 million in available funds in the Sewer Fund.
The proposed budget includes $115,000 for paving and drainage projects, $120,000 for equipment, and $56,000 for a new vehicle.
The FY 2023 budget includes $1.2 million in appropriations for funding general government, the police department, the fire department, emergency services, parks and recreation, the library, and street work.
About $368,000 will be appropriated from the water fund for the operating expenses of the utility, and $1.2 million will be appropriated from the sewer fund for operating costs.
The board will also consider an ordinance on first reading that would require the installation of Knox Boxes on all new commercial buildings, and some existing buildings including multi-family residential structures.
A Knox Box is a small, wall-mounted safe that holds building keys for fire departments and emergency services.
The goal of the boxes would be to increase fire department efficiency in emergencies and to prevent costly forced entry damages.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will also consider an ordinance on first reading that would update and add more details to the current definitions of single-family dwelling- two-family dwelling, multiple family dwelling, personal business, and professional service in the Town of Mosheim's Municipal Zoning Ordinance.
The board will also consider a resolution authorizing the Mosheim Police Department to participate in the Safety Partners matching grant program. The town would provide $4,000 in matching funding to attain money provided by the grant.