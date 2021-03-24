The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen hold a public hearing Thursday on a proposed annexation of three properties located between Blue Springs Parkway and West Andrew Johnson Highway.
The properties, located within Mosheim's urban development district, include 2.58 acres of property listed as the Cansler Estate Property at 10199 Blue Springs Parkway, .03 acres of property belonging to J&J Warehousing with no listed address and 1.63 acres of land listed as belonging to Donna Harmon and Nancy Fortner.
According to the agenda all property owners have given written consent for the annexation. A plan of services including police, fire, water and sewer has been approved to take effect for the property on the date of annexation.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to authorize vice-mayor James Foshie as a signatory for the town's banking accounts.
The board will also consider a new computer software contract for the Mosheim Public Library, discuss selling a 1980 pumper fire truck, and hear from town engineer Cathy Walden about a change order on a CDBG grant for work on the North Mohawk Road sewer pump station.
Representatives from the First Tennessee Development District will also attend the meeting and give a presentation to the board.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St. To reach Town Hall call 422-4051.