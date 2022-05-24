Mosheim BMA To Consider Sewer Extension Thursday May 24, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Alderman will consider a resolution approving a bid for the extension of a sewer line to serve the Big-G Express facility currently under construction.The trucking company, currently based in Hamblen County, is building a new facility for its local operations.The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.The bid total that the board will consider is $433,120 from the company Innovative Wastewater Solutions. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bid Mosheim Board Military Transports Company Total Mayor Alderman Trucking Company Innovative Wastewater Solutions Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Courthouse Co-Workers Recall Jeffers As Mentor, Friend 'You Need People Even If You Don't Think You Do': Trey Youngblood's Accident Tells A Story Of Faith And Community BUNDY COLUMN: Nah, Devil Fans Aren't A Bunch Of Hooligans 2 Sentenced In Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme Meet Your Heroes: Youngblood Reunites With EMS Workers Who Helped Save His Life Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.