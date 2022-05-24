The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Alderman will consider a resolution approving a bid for the extension of a sewer line to serve the Big-G Express facility currently under construction.

The trucking company, currently based in Hamblen County, is building a new facility for its local operations.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.

The bid total that the board will consider is $433,120 from the company Innovative Wastewater Solutions.

