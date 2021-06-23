The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider proposed changes in the town’s water rates when it meets Thursday.
The proposed water rate changes are contained in one of multiple ordinances the board’s agenda. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.
A rate increase is necessary to meet the financial requirements of the town and its water system, partially due to an increase from the Greeneville Water Commission, the town’s water supplier, according to the ordinance.
The Greeneville Water Commission approved an ordinance related to the 5% increase, which Water Commission Superintendent Laura White said would equal about a $2 increase on the average customer’s monthly bill on June 15. The increase by the Water Commission is related to a 30% increase in the cost of pipe and 10% increase in the cost of chemicals since the last rate increase in 2015.
A second reading and vote by the Water Commission is required, but if approved, the new rates would take effect begin Aug. 1.
The proposed new rates for the Town of Mosheim include a charge of $16.33 per 1,000 gallons up to 2,000 gallons, up from a rate of $13.61; $4.50 per 1,000 gallons if usage is between 2,001 and 4,500 gallons, up from $5.02; and $5.25 per 1,000 gallons if usage is over 4,500 gallons, up from $2.97.
A town official said most elderly residents use water in the 2,001-4,500 gallon range, and the proposal aims to keep their monthly bills about the same.
That ordinance will also require a second reading and vote by the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Also on first reading Thursday is an ordinance to approve the payoff of a sewer bond. According to that ordinance, the balance is approximately $545,000, and paying it off would prevent the accumulation of $240,000 in interest over the next 19 years and allow the sewer fund to allocate $47,000 to other budget needs in the future.
Two ordinances will be considered on final readings.
One of those is to add wording to the town’s zoning laws around annexation in order to specify that any landowner requesting annexation must provide the board with a plat prepared by a licensed surveyor. Tax, topographical, satellite or Ariel maps will not be accepted.
The other ordinance on second reading is to rezone a little over 4 acres along Blue Springs Parkway from R-1 to B-1 (arterial business). Property owner Stephen Brown requested the property be rezoned for a small body shop business for a garage on the property. The request was approved by the Mosheim Planning Commission and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in May.
There is a public hearing on that ordinance scheduled for the start of the meeting at 7 p.m.
The board will also hear from Emergency Management Agency Director Heather Sipe for a discussion of the town’s hazard mitigation plan.