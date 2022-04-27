The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider giving final approval to the town’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget at its meeting Thursday.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.
A public hearing will be held on the budget before the board considers its approval.
The proposed FY 2023 budget includes about $678,000 in local tax revenue compared to an estimated $776,721 in FY 2022.
The proposed budget would include about $5 million in available funds in the general fund, $2 million in available funds in the water fund, and $10.5 million in available funds in the sewer fund.
The proposed budget includes $115,000 for paving and drainage projects, $120,000 for equipment, and $56,000 for a new vehicle.
The FY 2023 budget includes $1.2 million in appropriations for funding general government, the police department, the fire department, emergency services, parks and recreation, the library and street work.
About $368,000 will be appropriated from the water fund for the operating expenses of the utility, and $1.2 million will be appropriated from the sewer fund for operating costs.
The board will also consider an ordinance on final reading that would require the installation of Knox Boxes on all new commercial buildings, and some existing buildings including multi-family residential structures.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will also consider an ordinance on final reading that would update and add more details to the current definitions of single-family dwelling, two-family dwelling, multiple family dwelling, personal business, and professional service in the town’s Municipal Zoning Ordinance.
A public hearing will be held before each ordinance is given final consideration.
The board will also consider a resolution that would offer Town of Mosheim employees the opportunity to participate in a 401(K) program through the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System
A resolution that would permit the Mosheim Police Department to apply for a grant to help fund the purchase of a new vehicle will also be considered.