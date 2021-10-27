The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a final reading and hearing Thursday on an ordinance establishing increased court costs.
The board meets at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall.
The measure would set the court costs for the Town of Mosheim at $147.50. Currently, the town’s court costs are $108.50. Currently the largest citation that can be given in Mosheim is $158.50, and this would increase to $225.50 if the measure passes after its second reading.
The board will also discuss 911’s request of fees for the 2021-2022 budget.
The board will also have final readings and hearings on the rezoning of two properties from B-1 (Arterial Business District) to R-1 (Low Density Residential District).
The Mosheim Beer Board will also meet to discuss an on-premises beer permit for Michael Quillen at 81 Roadhouse and Grill located at 128 Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap.