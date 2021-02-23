The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing Thursday on a request to rezone property. The board is set to vote on the request after the public hearing.
The property is owned by J&J Warehousing & Storage, located on West Andrew Johnson Highway. The requested rezoning is from B-1 Neighborhood Business to B-2 Arterial Business.
The board approved it on first reading in January.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to call for a public hearing on the proposed annexation of three neighboring properties located between Blue Springs Parkway and West Andrew Johnson Highway. A small portion of J&J Warehousing’s property is included.
Mayor Tommy Gregg said the annexation would help with commercial development in the area.
A plan of services including police, fire, water and sewer was approved by the Mosheim Planning Commission in its February meeting.
The board will also consider a resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for $276,075 in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funding for a sewer and water line extension.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.