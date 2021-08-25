The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Thursday following a beer board meeting and public hearings.
The public hearings will be for a zoning ordinance and a second ordinance to amend the budget for the current fiscal year, which started July 1, to move funding from general government expenses to the sewer and water departments. According to the agenda, sewer and water department expenses are higher than anticipated, while general government expenses will be less than anticipated.
The zoning ordinance is to rezone a property parcel along 11E from a business to residential district to allow the landowner to build homes on the property.
Both ordinances are also on the agenda, with the zoning ordinance on second and final reading, for the board to vote on.
The beer board meeting is for B&B Discount Tobacco, 6279 Blue Springs Parkway. The application was made by Kristi Lynn Rader.
Also on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting is an ordinance to establish reasonable court costs. The cost being established is listed as $161.25 for all cases heard by the town judge.
The board will also hear from Susan Buss, Greene County Schools Save the Children community engagement coordinator.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.