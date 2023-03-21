Mosheim BMA To Meet Thursday Mar 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.The board will consider approving a bid for street paving and a bid for a crawler camera for the sewer department.The board will also consider a resolution that would annex Volunteer Speedway at 14095 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, after a public hearing. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance Auction Roads And Traffic Institutions Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Arrest Made In Connection With 2021 Caitlin Crum Death Mosheim Teenager Killed In Crash Friday 3 Promoted At Andrew Johnson Bank December Car Fire Death Ruled Accidental 'Awareness' Billboards In Crum, Owens Cases Going Up In Greeneville