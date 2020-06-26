The Mosheim’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen made quick work of a short agenda Thursday evening after a public hearing on a measure to codify municipal ordinances attracted no public response or questions.
This freed the board to move ahead with a second-reading vote and approve Ordinance No. 288, finalizing the measure that already had its first round of approval. The ordinance codifies town ordinances “of a general, continuing, and permanent application or penal nature,” and repeals any ordinances in conflict with the codified Mosheim Municipal Code.
The ordinance passed on a unanimous vote.
A second ordinance giving clear definitions and regulations regarding “methadone and substance abuse treatment facilities” passed on first reading and will be reviewed again in a later public hearing before being put to a second-reading vote. The ordinance is designed to ensure that any such facilities are clearly defined and regulated.
The board also received greetings and an informal update on Greene County Partnership news from GCP President Jeff Taylor, who noted that some positive developments in employment are being seen in the local industrial and business communities, with both SRK and MECO ready to hire drug-free workers.
He also reported some positive signs regarding local employment rates, and predicted a successful and probably busy opening of the new Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Greeneville in July.
Taylor pledged to the board that the Partnership will work with Mosheim and invited the town leaders to call upon him and others at the GCP at any time.
Also speaking to the board was Cathy Walden of W&W Engineering, who presented an update on the town’s pre-treatment program, already reviewed and approved by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.