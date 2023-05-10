The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously to enter into a contract with Veolia Water North America-South, LLC to provide wastewater operations and maintenance for the town during a called meeting Tuesday night.
The board took the step in order to make improvements to the town's sewer treatment plant and sewer system.
Mosheim Mayor Rick Cunningham said that the wastewater plant has only one employee who is set to retire soon, and that the plant has not been taken care of as it should have been.
Cunningham and the board toured the plant recently and Cunningham said he was "shocked" at the state of the plant.
"We have seen what a 40-year-old dilapidated and out of shape structure looks like with no maintenance. We have not really had any investment put back into it," Cunningham told the board. "Right now we are having trouble finding people to help run it, and we are down to one employee that could lay his keys down at any minute."
Cunningham and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen believe that through the new contract with Veolia Water for the management of the system, the sewer plant and system will be brought up to date and be beneficial for long-term growth of the town.
"We feel like for the town's long-term growth that they (Veolia Water) would be the best option for fixing up the sewer plant and growing capacity," Cunningham said. "With their expertise they can make some serious upgrades as far as capacity with future development at Exit 23 that we think is coming."
The contract with Veolia Water is for 10 years in length, costing the town about $1.55 million per year. Veolia Water personnel will operate the sewer plant and system during that time, although the plant and system will remain under the ownership of the Town of Mosheim. The town will also maintain control over sewer rates and tap fees.
Cunningham said that the town is not spending $1.5 million extra for the contract as funding that already goes to the sewer department will be used to pay for the contract with Veolia Water. Cunningham said that the sewer plant had been a funding issue for the town for a while.
"We just need some operators that are going to be in place for years so we can put that (the sewer plant) to bed. It just sort of consumes the town as far as money and resources. It would just free up the town in a lot of ways," Cunningham said. "We have been dumping roughly the same amount of money into it, so we're just changing where that money is going."
Chuck Duncan, the director of business development for Veolia North America, was present at the meeting and said he was happy to begin a working partnership with Mosheim.
"Veolia is honored to be selected for another public-private partnership in the great state of Tennessee. We are confident that the Town of Mosheim and their forward-thinking leadership have made a great decision to choose Veolia. Our group will provide resources and expertise to manage the operations and maintenance service for the sewer plant and the collection system," Duncan said.
The first year of the contract, it is expected that up to 20 Veolia Water employees could man the plant and system to make repairs and upgrades, while about four or five employees will staff the plant and system the remaining nine years of the contract after initial repairs are completed.
Over 20 repairs to the sewer plant and system were listed in the contract including safety repairs, compliance related repairs and deferred maintenance.
"The sewer plant needs to be in good shape to provide for the needs of the town. It's important to get this taken care of," Cunningham said.
RATE DISCUSSION
There is also a sewer rate increase likely on the horizon for those living in Mosheim. However, town officials say it is not related to the contract with Veolia Water, but rather due to the rising cost of materials and supplies. The board briefly discussed the matter at the conclusion of the meeting.
"There is going to be a rate increase either way regardless of this vote tonight," Mosheim town clerk Stephanie Wallin said.
The residential sewer rates in Mosheim have not been increased in over a decade. The last increase for residential customers was in September 2012, and for commercial customers April 2013.
However, the cost of chemicals used at the sewer plant has more than doubled, according to town officials, and some equipment costs have tripled.
The increase in sewer rates could be relatively sizable due to the town not increasing rates at all for so many years.
"You know when you don't increase it a little bit at a time every so often you end up taking that hit all at once," Mosheim Alderman Jim Foshie said.
No vote on sewer rates was held at the meeting, and no exact figures have been officially presented to the board for consideration. Any formal action on possibly increasing sewer rates for the town would come during a future meeting of the board.