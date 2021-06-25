Mosheim’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave initial approval Thursday to increasing water rates in the town.
Meeting at Mosheim Town Hall, the board unanimously approved a $3 minimum monthly bill rate increase upon the resolution’s first meeting.
The resolution will have a second reading at next month’s meeting before being finalized.
The increase is for water use only, not sewer and waste water. The sewer and waste water rates will not increase.
The uptick in rates is in response to the Greeneville Water Commission raising its rates by $2 monthly.
“We didn’t raise our rates the last time there was an increase back in 2015,” noted Stephanie Wallin, the town’s clerk. “So now we are sorta of playing catchup.”
“We hate to do this but its all we can really do to keep up,” said Mosheim Mayor David Myers.
“We’re still $2 under everyone else in the county,” explained Wallin.
Baord members said they felt Mosheim's rates were still some of the most competitive in the county, if not the best in the county.
The $3 rate increase would total a $36 increase in cost yearly for minimum use customers.
Among other business, the board gave final approval to a resolution that changes official policy for private landowners wishing to be annexed by the Town of Mosheim.
Anyone seeking to have an annexation by request of the landowner must provide to the Planning Commission and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen a plat that is prepared by a licensed surveyor or engineer that clearly shows the property to be annexed.
Tax maps, topographical maps, satellite maps, or aerial maps will not be accepted.
This changes the previous policy, which did not require the landowner to contact a licensed surveyor or engineer to provide a plat to the governing bodies.
The board also heard from Greeneville and Greene County Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe.
Sipe outlined hazard mitigation plans the Town of Mosheim could undertake if they apply for the mitigation funding that comes from FEMA to TEMA to be distributed to projects in jurisdictions throughout the state.
Hazard mitigation projects that were discussed specifically for the Mosheim area included a project addressing Mosheim’s Main St. flooding problem, a project that would install a backup generator at the Mosheim Town Hall and Fire Department, and a project that would convert overhead electrical service to underground service.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote on a resolution approving the list of potential plans at next month's meeting.
“We will let you know when that mitigation money becomes available, and then the Town of Mosheim will need to apply for that money for its jurisdiction,” said Sipe.
The board also approved a resolution on first reading that would allow the town's Sewer Department to pay off the remaining balance of a bond from the year 2000 in order to save money on interest.
This resolution will have a second reading and vote at next month's meeting.