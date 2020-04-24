Mosheim’s board of mayor and aldermen, in its first-ever “virtual” meeting, approved making application for a state grant of just under $82,000 and also voted to bring on Toby Price as a new police officer for the town.
The Local Government Support Grant funds for which the town is applying is money Tennessee’s governor “turned loose,” Mayor Tommy Gregg told the board.
“To receive the money, though, we have to apply for it,” Gregg said. The board quickly and unanimously approved allowing the mayor to make application.
Gregg said the anticipated funds are likely to be applied toward “infrastructure.” The total amount of the grant will be $81,618.
Ways the money may be spent, under guidelines of the Tennessee General Assembly, are for IT hardware upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades, road projects, public safety, or COVID-19 response.
The only other official action of the board was the second and final approval of the town’s budget, which had been discussed and passed on first reading last month.
Douglas Payne, attorney for the town, read the previously approved ordinance and noted that second-reading approval is essential to finalize budget approval. The board unanimously gave that second-reading approval.
Thursday’s meeting was conducted with only Payne, Gregg and Town Recorder Kelle Lowery, along with Greeneville Sun Assistant Editor Cameron Judd, physically present. Other board members took part via a teleconference phone connection that allowed them to hear and speak with those actually in town hall.
Members of the public also were invited to connect remotely with the meeting, but no questions or comments from the public came in.
Gregg said after the meeting that he was generally pleased with the success of the board’s first virtual meeting effort, though he hopes to see any “bugs” that may arise in the unfamiliar process worked out.
The board had opted for the virtual meeting approach to help maintain “social distancing” that has become the norm during the current pandemic.