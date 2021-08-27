The Town of Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to amend the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget during its meeting Thursday evening.
The board approved an ordinance on first reading that would move expenditures to different areas of the budget. The ordinance will have to be approved upon its second and final reading at the next Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in September.
The budget is being amended due to the fact that expenses for the sewer department, police department, and water department will be greater than anticipated, and expenses for the general government will be less than anticipated.
The police department will be budgeted an additional $500 for towing costs, $1,200 for ammunition, $6,500 for fuel, $900 for supplies and equipment, $1,500 for uniforms, $1,200 for training, $6,500 for wages, and $2,700 for vehicle expenses.
The town’s water sales will be increased by $70,000, and water purchase costs will be increased by $50,000. Capital expenditures will be increased by $20,000 in the town’s water fund.
The town’s sewer fund balance revenue will be reduced by $276,000, while grant revenue will be increased by $276,000 and capital expenditures will be increased by $552,000.
Capital expenditures in general government will be decreased by $10,000 in the town’s general fund.
The board also voted on an ordinance that will establish reasonable court costs that will be imposed by the town judge.
The ordinance will require a second and final reading at the September meeting of the board.
The measure sets the court costs for the Town of Mosheim at $175. Currently, the town’s court costs are $108.50. Currently the largest citation that can be given in Mosheim is $158.50, and this would increase to $225.50 if the measure passes after its second reading.
According to Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers, this measure will prevent the town from spending money it does not need to spend. According to Jeffers, the town must pay printing and postage to send notices to offenders who do not pay their citations. This increase in court costs will cover those costs.
“To put it plainly, there is no need in us spending money because someone didn’t pay their ticket,” Jeffers said.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved the rezoning of a parcel of property from arterial business to low density residential. The land owner hopes to build four houses on the property for people to rent.
The board also gave approval for a “Mosheim Story Walk” to be constructed by the organization Save the Children at a track near Mosheim Elementary School. There will be 12 story boards placed about 100 feet apart, with story pages being replaced every four months. The goal of the project is to promote literacy and exercise in children.
Jeffers also presented former police officer Ronnie Kinser with a plaque, and the board thanked him for his 38 years of service to the Mosheim area.