The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Thursday to increase sewer tap fees in the town.
Sewer tap and pump installation fees in Mosheim will go from $3,700 to $5,100.
The measure was given final approval and will not require a second reading.
The price increase is due to increases in the costs of materials and water prices, town officials said.
It now costs the Mosheim $5,053 to install a sewer tap, pump, and necessary piping. Previously, it cost the Town $3,150 to do so.
The board also gave final approval to an ordinance that moves expenditures to different areas of the budget.
The budget is being amended due to the fact that expenses for the sewer department, police department, and water department will be greater than anticipated, and expenses for general government will be less than anticipated.
The police department will be budgeted an additional $500 for towing costs, $1,200 for ammunition, $6,500 for fuel, $900 for supplies and equipment, $1,500 for uniforms, $1,200 for training, $6,500 for wages, and $2,700 for vehicle expenses.
The town’s water sales will be increased by $70,000, and water purchase costs will be increased by $50,000. Capital expenditures will be increased by $20,000 in the town’s water fund.
The town’s sewer fund balance revenue will be reduced by $276,000, while grant revenue will be increased by $276,000 and capital expenditures will be increased by $552,000.
Capital expenditures in general government will be decreased by $10,000 in the town’s general fund.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board voted on an ordinance that will establish reasonable court costs that will be imposed by the town judge.
A similar ordinance was approved at August’s meeting, however, some of the numbers were incorrect. Those numbers were corrected and this new, corrected, ordinance was approved at the meeting Thursday evening.
This ordinance will require a second and final reading at the October meeting of the board.
The measure sets the court costs for the Town of Mosheim at $147.50. Currently, the town’s court costs are $108.50. Currently the largest citation that can be given in Mosheim is $158.50, and this would increase to $225.50 if the measure passes after its second reading.
According to Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers, this measure will prevent the town from spending money it does not need to spend. According to Jeffers, the town must pay printing and postage to send notices to offenders who do not pay their citations. This increase in court costs will cover those costs.
The board reached an agreement with Greene County’s Save the Children to establish the “Mosheim Story Walk” at Billy Myers Memorial Park.
Reading stations will be placed around the walking trail at the park for children to read as they exercise. The pages in the stations will be changed every month.
“I think it will be a good thing for the kids,” Mosheim Mayor David Myers said.
The board also approved the rezoning of two properties from B-1 (Business District) to R-1 (Low Density Residential) on first reading. Both rezoning ordinances require a second reading at October’s meeting.