The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Town Hall located at 1000 Main St. in Mosheim.
Among items on the agenda is a resolution that would allow a contract between a collection agency and the Town of Mosheim Police Department to collect unpaid fines, fees and court costs.
There is also an ordinance up for approval that would establish Impound Lot Regulations and Fees for impounded and seized vehicles in Mosheim.
The board will also consider permitting the Mosheim Police Department to participate in the “Safety Partners” matching grant program through Public Entity Partners.