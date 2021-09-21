The Town of Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mosheim Town Hall.
The board will consider giving final approval to amending the budget for this fiscal year.
The board will also consider an ordinance to establish reasonable court costs, an ordinance that has been corrected since August's meeting.
A rezoning ordinance will be considered for property owned by Margaret Edwards.
An agreement between Greene County's Save the Children and the Town of Mosheim for the new "Mosheim Story Walk" at Billy Myers Memorial Park is also on the agenda.