The Town of Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Thursday evening at the Mosheim Town Hall at 7 p.m.
The meeting will include a public hearing on the resolution to raise water rates due to a rate increase from Mosheim's water supplier. A vote will then be held on the increased rates upon the resolutions second and final reading.
The board will also discuss and possibly vote on the appointment of a new police chief.
Among other business, the board will vote on a resolution to approve the Town of Mosheim Hazard Mitigation Plan.