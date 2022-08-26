Mosheim Board Of Mayor And Aldermen Will Meet Tuesday Aug 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.The board will consider a resolution approving the annexation of 22 acres of land along West Andrew Johnson Highway into the Town of Mosheim by written consent of the owner of the property.If approved, the property would be zoned B-2 for general business.At the conclusion of the meeting, current Mosheim Mayor David Myers will be swearing in new mayor Ricky Cunningham. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mosheim Board David Myers Mayor Ricky Cunningham Politics Institutes Alderman Annexation Mosheim Town Hall Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Planned For Injured Mosheim Firefighter 2022 Teen Board Presentees Announced Customers To See Relief On Electric Bills With TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Set To Decline Tusculum Board Approves New Fire Station, Playground Shirley Jones Retiring From Sun After 48 Years