The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider several zoning ordinances and resolutions on Thursday evening.
Four ordinances are on the agenda for second and final reading.
Ordinance 290 amends the Appeals section in the town’s zoning ordinances to require any individual or organization submitting an appeal to the board pay the required public notice fee, which has previously been paid by the town.
Ordinance 291 amends and renumbers, in order to clarify, items in multiple sections of the town’s zoning laws. A definition is added for advertising signage and temporary uses. The temporary uses definition specifies that a structure in place temporarily should not exceed a period of 90 days without a granted extension.
A definition for a clinic, a structure used to provide medical services for outpatients, is to be removed from Article III: Definitions, and renumbered, and annexations are specified to be in the R-1 Low Density Residential District unless otherwise classified.
The ordinance also allows single-wide mobile homes as a permitted use in the Low Density Residential District R-1A on a minimum lot size of 11,000 square feet as long as sanitary sewers are available, and it adds school requirements for off street parking to specify one space per faculty member and one space per four high school students, where applicable.
Ordinance 292 amends the listing of the Mosheim Planning Commission members to fill two vacant seats. One was held by the late Clark Justis, who passed away in October, and the other by Jason Brantley, who resigned from his seat. Donnie E. Knight and Ron Fields, Jr. will fill those seats.
Ordinance 293 eliminates pyramid zoning, as part of the town’s broader review of zoning ordinances, in order to clarify permitted uses in B-1, Arterial Business and M-1, Industrial districts.
Ordinance 294, on first reading, is to rezone property belonging to J&J Warehousing & Storage from B-1 Neighborhood Business to B-2 Arterial Business following the property owner’s request. The Planning Commission reviewed the request at its meeting in December.
The board will also consider three resolutions, including one related to a sewer line extension project planned for the area affected in Ordinance 294.
Resolution 2021-3 authorizes Mayor Tommy Gregg to apply for Appalachian Regional Commission funds to go towards the planned sewer line extension project. Gregg will apply for $276,075, which represents half of the project cost. According to the resolution the Town of Mosheim would provide the remaining $276,075. Gregg said the extension project is planned for the area between the intersection of 11 E. and Bluesprings Parkway to Bridge Burners Boulevard in order to support future development in that area.
Resolution 2021-1 authorizes the Town of Mosheim to adopt the 2018 International Building, Residential, Plumbing, Mechanical, Fuel Gas and Energy Conservation codes. The 2012 codes have been in effect.
Resolution 2021-2 authorizes Town Recorder Kelle Lowery as a signatory for the town’s banking accounts.
The board will also review a plan of services for two properties located within the town, as part of the rezoning process related to Ordinance 294, and raise the town’s capitalization threshold from $1,000 to $5,000.
Raising the capitalization threshold is a policy change in response to the rising cost of materials, Gregg said. The town defines capital assets as having a useful life in excess of two years, and Gregg said that many items with a cost under $5,000 do not have the two-or-more years useful lifespan.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.