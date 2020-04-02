A Mosheim native who became a state-level leader in emergency response died Saturday in Dickson, Tenn., and is being remembered in his home county of Greene as one who helped build and lead emergency and first-responder agencies here.
Charles Alexander “Charlie” Bryant, 73, who lived in his later years in Dickson and Memphis, and died unexpectedly in his sleep early Saturday, his obituary states. Greene County’s Emergency Management Agency Director Heather Sipe said Bryant headed that agency from 1984 to July 1998.
Bryant’s obituary, which appears in today’s edition of The Greeneville Sun, notes that Bryant was born in Mosheim, attended Mosheim High school, and graduated from Greeneville Business School before entering the military and serving in Vietnam.
The obituary says he was “a proud veteran, serving his country in rank of SP5. Charlie suffered and survived a terminal cancer diagnosis, and shared his ministry with other Veterans also suffering agent orange exposure.”
Bryant’s career in emergency response and management began in Greene County, his obituary and local remembrances and records indicate.
His early emergency involvement, according to his obituary, included being a volunteer fireman, a fire chief, member and later a director of the Greeneville/Greene County Rescue squad.
Bryant was chief of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department from 1977 to 1980 and again from 1983 to 1984, according to Chief Harold Williamson.
He was involved with Greene County Emergency Management while it was still called Civil Defense, preceding the late Ray Crum as director.
Ronnie Metcalfe, who spent 26 years in the local Rescue Squad, some of those as a captain, said he didn’t know Bryant well on a personal level, but does recall him as a man who worked with others in a “straight-forward” and calm manner, and did not become “overexcited” in emergency situations.
Former EMS Director Robert Sayne, who came to Greene County in the mid-1980s, spoke respectfully of Bryant, but said his work with him was not extensive.
Several other local individuals noted that because Bryant’s local work is now decades into the past, and because most of his career was centered in portions of Tennessee further west, there are few now here who knew him well.
Bryant’s parents, L.C. and Hilda Bryant of Mosheim, are deceased.
After his Greene County years, Bryant’s professional expertise advanced him through the ranks of emergency response work in Tennessee.
His career record includes service as Tennessee Emergency Manager, as Director of West Tennessee Emergency Management and Memphis/Shelby County Emergency Management before attaining the deputy directorship of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said he sometimes would see Bryant at meetings across the state, and that Bryant inevitably would ask how things were going back in his native county.
While still in Greene County, Bryant also was involved in the Boy Scouts program, first as a scout himself, then leader of Explorer Post 99, his obituary says.
His wife of 35 years, Darlene Bolton Bryant, also is a Greene County native who grew up in the northern part of the county.
A memorial service is being held in Nashville, but his internment, with military honors, will occur in East Tennessee at a time to be announced.