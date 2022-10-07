The Town of Mosheim Fire Department and the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department showed up to Mosheim Elementary School on Wednesday morning and spread fire safety awareness to the students.
James Foshie, chief of the Town of Mosheim Fire Department, and Harold Williamson, chief of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, joined forces to present fire safety presentations for Fire Safety Prevention Month.
Fire engines blared their sirens and activated emergency lights as students witnessed their arrival.
As the students waited, they cheered, “Firetruck! Firetruck!”
The engines lined up in the parking lot and sprayed water from hoses on the tops of the fire trucks.
After the water show, firefighters presented a program that touched on this year’s Fire Safety Prevention Month topic: “Don’t wait, plan your escape.”
Foshie spoke about how important it was for the two fire departments to go out to the school together and share best practices on staying safe in fire emergencies. Forming a connection between firefighters and younger children was another important factor the departments noted.
Many children in house fire emergencies hide in a closet. So local firefighters hope to form a good relationship with children and let them become comfortable with what firefighters look like when they are not in a fire emergency setting.