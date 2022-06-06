Mosheim Fun Days lived up to its billing.
Bright sunshine and plenty to do kept those who attended the weekend event busy.
A dunking booth set up by Cub Scout Pack 99 as a fundraiser attracted plenty of attention. Different volunteers braved soakings after throwers hit a bullseye with a ball.
“Come on, put it in there,” urged Dylan Foshie, a corporal with the National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment unit based in Greeneville.
Jamie DeVera, 9, took up the challenge, firing a fastball that found its mark and sent Foshie tumbling into a barrel of water.
Other members of the unit also volunteered Saturday for dunking booth duty.
“We’ll do anything to help,” Cpl. Aron Baker said as he awaited his turn.
Other dunking booth volunteers included Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Chief Deputy David Beverly, Mosheim Elementary School Principal Sarah Gray and school Assistant Principal Richard Ripley.
The Cub Scouts also sold funnel cakes as part of the Pack 99 fundraising effort.
“It’s a great day,” said K.C. DeVera, Jamie’s mom.
Other booths at the event included the Town of Mosheim Fire Department, Mosheim Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department. After drying off and getting back into uniform, Beverly struck up a conversation with a tongue-tied little boy who approached the sheriff’s department booth.
“What’s your favorite thing about Fun Days?” he asked.
Weather for the 19th edition of Fun Days could not have been more welcoming.
“It’s going good. It’s a beautiful day,” Beverly said.
One of the post popular features of Mosheim Fun Days was “Big Bubba’s Fun Run Car Show.” Organizer Bubba Shipley said there were 271 owners registered, along with others who drove in and also displayed their vintage vehicles.
Shipley looked on approvingly at the crowd inspecting the classic cars lined up in Billy Myers Memorial Park. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2021, Shipley said it was good for members of the Mosheim community to reconnect with one another.
“They call this Big Bubba’s Fun Run. It’s the 19th year,” Shipley said. “It’s been a big crowd here today and I’ve been tickled to death. It’s one of the biggest crowds we have had.”
The Fun Run was started “just to have a good time and fellowship,” Shipley said.
“I just like everyone to get together and shoot the bull and socialize,” he said.
Shipley said about 19 years ago, Mosheim citizens who included Myers and (fellow former mayor) Tommy Gregg told Shipley they ought to hold a community car show.
“I didn’t show up at a meeting one night and they named it ‘Big Bubba’s Fun Run,' so I learned my lesson,” Shipley said with a smile.
Joe Stewart of Bulls Gap had a 1967 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck on display. He took the opportunity to look over the other unique vehicles at the event.
“There’s a lot of nice cars here. A lot of nice people,” Stewart said. “I think they did a good job.”
Vendors at the event were busy. There was high demand for hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, barbecue and Italian ice.
Seven types of inflatables kept children entertained. Adults enjoyed a variety of musical entertainment and dancers on two stages in the park pavilion.
Mosheim Fun Days featured a number of events over the weekend, including a Miss Mosheim scholarship pageant, a fireworks display Saturday night and a parade Sunday afternoon down Main Street.
The Mosheim Police Department booth included a “seat belt convincer,” which simulates a low-impact vehicle collision to stress the importance of wearing a seat belt. The device was on loan from the University of Tennessee.
“There’s been a lot of people come through. It’s been a good turnout,” police Chief Dustin Jeffers said.
Jeffers summed up the opinion of many who attended Mosheim Fun Days.
“It’s been an excellent family event,” he said.